Andra AP fonden Sells 54,800 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Andra AP fonden lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 186,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Corning by 222.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 134.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

GLW opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.26 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.59.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.71%.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

