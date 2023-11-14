Corning Incorporated (GLW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 on December 15th

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Corning has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Corning has a dividend payout ratio of 56.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Corning to earn $1.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

Shares of GLW opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Corning has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The company has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Corning’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 102.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,769 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

