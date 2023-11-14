National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Announces $1.19 Semi-annual Dividend

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, November 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 1.1899 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd.
National Grid has increased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. National Grid has a payout ratio of 104.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect National Grid to earn $4.46 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $4.69 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.2%.
National Grid Stock Down 0.2 %
NGG opened at $60.85 on Tuesday. National Grid has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $74.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.
NGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Grid has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,176.25.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
