Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,349 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 7.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 44,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after buying an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,067,600 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $222,232,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 24.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,498 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Autodesk from $224.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. HSBC started coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.11.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $210.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.40. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.61 and a 12-month high of $233.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $25,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,599,720. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

