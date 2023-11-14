Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 39,127.70% and a negative return on equity of 109.16%. Fisker’s quarterly revenue was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Fisker Stock Up 7.0 %

Shares of Fisker stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. Fisker has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $8.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fisker

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSR. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fisker during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fisker in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 620.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 13,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on FSR shares. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Fisker from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fisker from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Fisker from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Fisker in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

