Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 100 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $7,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $34,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $44,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in CyberArk Software by 20.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software during the first quarter worth $73,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CyberArk Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.41.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CyberArk Software stock opened at $182.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $167.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $113.19 and a 1-year high of $186.28.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

