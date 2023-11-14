Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden cut its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 132,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 159,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 43,057 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,148,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,481,000 after acquiring an additional 567,083 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

NDAQ opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $940.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.09.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Further Reading

