Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 35.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,109,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064,587 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.48% of Corning worth $143,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 14.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $23,979,000 after buying an additional 87,737 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 13.0% in the second quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 111,565 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,909,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 1.5% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 45,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 24.1% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 0.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,368,879 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,966,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $37.10. The stock has a market cap of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200-day moving average of $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.