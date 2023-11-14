Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 1st

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 243.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile
Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.
