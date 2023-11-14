Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (PECO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on December 1st

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.097 per share on Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a dividend payout ratio of 243.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.2%.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ PECO opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.31. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $36.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.00, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PECO

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.