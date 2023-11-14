POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million.

NASDAQ:PNT opened at $13.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 10.51. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $13.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in POINT Biopharma Global by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. SVB Leerink cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Guggenheim lowered shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, William Blair downgraded POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.42.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

