Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share.
Celcuity Stock Up 1.1 %
CELC opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. Celcuity has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $14.40. The company has a current ratio of 21.58, a quick ratio of 21.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celcuity
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Celcuity by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,210,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,955,000 after purchasing an additional 766,316 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,297,000 after buying an additional 55,999 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 599.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,024,000 after acquiring an additional 782,486 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Celcuity by 12,563.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 628,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Celcuity by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Celcuity Company Profile
Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of molecularly targeted therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.
