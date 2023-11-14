Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,401,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 434,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.36% of Williams Companies worth $143,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in Williams Companies by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,422 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMB. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. CIBC started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.93 on Tuesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.27%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

