Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 7,000 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lessened its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,870,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,469,028,000 after purchasing an additional 196,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after purchasing an additional 126,348 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,735,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,030,000 after purchasing an additional 125,136 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,050,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,769,000 after buying an additional 38,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,153,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,829,000 after buying an additional 775,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.42 per share, with a total value of $705,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares in the company, valued at $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDAQ shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Nasdaq

Nasdaq Stock Down 0.0 %

Nasdaq stock opened at $52.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Nasdaq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.88 and a twelve month high of $69.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.48.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

About Nasdaq

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.