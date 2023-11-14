Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Zura Bio Stock Performance
Shares of ZURA stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.
Institutional Trading of Zura Bio
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZURA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the second quarter worth $5,554,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,848,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the second quarter worth about $1,360,000.
Zura Bio Company Profile
Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.
