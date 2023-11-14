Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Zura Bio Stock Performance

Shares of ZURA stock opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Zura Bio has a fifty-two week low of $3.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Institutional Trading of Zura Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZURA. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the second quarter worth $5,554,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,848,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Zura Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the second quarter valued at about $1,645,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio in the second quarter worth about $1,360,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, August 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops ZB-168, an anti IL7R a inhibitor that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and TSLP biological pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

See Also

