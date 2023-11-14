CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.
CervoMed Stock Performance
Shares of CervoMed stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15. CervoMed has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $14.37.
About CervoMed
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CervoMed
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- TripAdvisor is on AI-powered recovery from record lows
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- High-yield, low-beta value plays for buy-and-hold investors
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Foundational weakness sets Home Depot shares up for another fall
Receive News & Ratings for CervoMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CervoMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.