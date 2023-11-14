CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.25 EPS

CervoMed (NASDAQ:CRVO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

CervoMed Stock Performance

Shares of CervoMed stock opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15. CervoMed has a 12-month low of $4.14 and a 12-month high of $14.37.

About CervoMed

CervoMed Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of drug treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. It develops neflamapimod, an orally administered small molecule brain penetrant for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB), Alzheimer's diseases, and brain stroke recovery.

