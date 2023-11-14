California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 622,029 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228,828 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PTC were worth $88,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PTC in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PTC in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 59.9% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total transaction of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares in the company, valued at $8,127,972.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $112,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,083,889.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.71, for a total value of $422,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,127,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PTC. KeyCorp upped their target price on PTC from $160.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on PTC from $148.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on PTC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised PTC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.62.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $152.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of 74.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.42 and a 200 day moving average of $140.36. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.44 and a 52 week high of $153.19.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

