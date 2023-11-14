DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock Position Raised by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,605 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in DexCom were worth $8,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 4,814.3% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DexCom from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total transaction of $43,989.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total value of $192,476.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,605,857.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,008 shares in the company, valued at $13,486,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,752 shares of company stock worth $749,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $98.35 on Tuesday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.13.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.16. DexCom had a return on equity of 25.05% and a net margin of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $975.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Further Reading

