Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2023

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLYGet Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.56) to GBX 7,400 ($90.88) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,065.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.