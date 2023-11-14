Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,700 ($94.56) to GBX 7,400 ($90.88) in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. HSBC downgraded Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7,065.00.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group Price Performance

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $13.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.88. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of $13.11 and a one year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.54.

(Get Free Report)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products worldwide. It offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; germ protection products; condoms; heartburn and indigestion solutions; joints health products; chest congestion, cough, and sinus remedies; vaginal care routine products; sore throat medications; and hair removal products under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Queen V, Strepsils, and Veet brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.