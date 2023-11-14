Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) Announces Earnings Results

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $45.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.22 million. Altus Power had a positive return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 12.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Altus Power Stock Down 11.8 %

Shares of NYSE AMPS opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Altus Power has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $8.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMPS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Altus Power from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altus Power currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Insider Transactions at Altus Power

In related news, insider Anthony Savino sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,992,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,831,863.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPS. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Altus Power during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

