TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 271,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,525 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Elevance Health worth $120,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 266.7% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 110.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $461.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $449.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.75. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $544.01.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.45 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $42.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ELV. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.27.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Elevance Health

Insider Activity at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total transaction of $29,078.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,262.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.