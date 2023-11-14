TD Asset Management Inc Has $123.62 Million Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 562,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.26% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $123,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,431,788,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,715,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,302,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,010,000 after buying an additional 1,133,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 39,117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 987,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,824,000 after buying an additional 984,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after buying an additional 619,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,926 shares of company stock worth $22,505,073 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.71.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $247.75 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $174.45 and a 1 year high of $249.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.15%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

