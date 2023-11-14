iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,184,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,651,272 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc owned approximately 1.02% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $135,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 270.1% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter worth about $64,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $60.44 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $53.27 and a twelve month high of $64.11.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

