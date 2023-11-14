Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Invests $208,000 in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 176.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 106,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 369,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC increased its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 52,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 52.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

BXMT stock opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.40. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.60 and a 52-week high of $25.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 217.54%.

BXMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total value of $49,982.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,275 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $52,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,486,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,274 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $49,982.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,378,743.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,101 shares of company stock worth $160,704 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company, together with its subsidiaries, originates and acquires commercial mortgage loans and related investments. It operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Read More

