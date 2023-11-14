Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Sold by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 273.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 118.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equifax by 94.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EFX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Equifax from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equifax

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,496,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryson R. Koehler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,310 shares in the company, valued at $3,662,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $184.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.95 and a 12 month high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

