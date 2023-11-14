Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BR opened at $177.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.59. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.96. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.83 and a 52-week high of $189.69.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadridge Financial Solutions

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 56.84%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total value of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,713.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Keir D. Gumbs sold 3,771 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.61, for a total transaction of $665,996.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,543,713.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.40, for a total value of $446,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,019,844.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,319 shares of company stock worth $27,681,918 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

