10,000 Shares in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Bought by Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 7,437.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,678,300 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $145,992,000 after buying an additional 3,629,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 341.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,580,152 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $69,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,153 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 177.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,767,671 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $109,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,915 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 294.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,103,407 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $83,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570,295 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 5,122.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 913,900 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 896,400 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $31.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Foot Locker to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Foot Locker Stock Down 2.8 %

FL opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.26. Foot Locker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $47.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Foot Locker

In other Foot Locker news, CEO Mary N. Dillon purchased 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,116.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,382.33. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a youth culture brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

Featured Stories

