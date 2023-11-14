Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Takes Position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Paramount Global by 130.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Global by 61.3% in the first quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Paramount Global during the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.39% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have weighed in on PARA shares. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Global from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Global from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paramount Global from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.72.
Paramount Global Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of PARA stock opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Paramount Global Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is -11.24%.
Paramount Global Profile
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
