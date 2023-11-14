Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,460 Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,239,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,858,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after acquiring an additional 29,970 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VTWO opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.55 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $65.39 and a 52-week high of $80.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.15.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
