Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 15,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 29,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 115,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.1% in the second quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 19,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 138,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,542,000 after buying an additional 26,073 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.48. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $94.53.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

