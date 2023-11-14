Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Trims Stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after buying an additional 2,448,046 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,212,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,626,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $28,879,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 279.17%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $34.50 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.89.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

