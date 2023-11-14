Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. Takes $417,000 Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,509 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 279.2% in the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 78.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Melius cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.06.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

NYSE LUV opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.16. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $21.91 and a 12-month high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The airline reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

