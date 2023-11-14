Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New Investment in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 7.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE BTI opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1 year low of $28.92 and a 1 year high of $42.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

