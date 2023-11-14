Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 683 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USRT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 117.5% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

Shares of USRT opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.48 and its 200-day moving average is $49.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

