Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth $22,704,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after buying an additional 2,991,427 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Luminar Technologies by 57.7% in the first quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 6,939,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,034,000 after buying an additional 2,539,163 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $10,381,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,745,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Luminar Technologies

In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $101,958.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Thomas Fennimore sold 18,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $101,958.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 692,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,333.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alan Prescott sold 42,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total transaction of $234,892.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,467,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,172,760.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.26% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Trading Down 5.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ:LAZR opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. Luminar Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $10.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.73.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LAZR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Luminar Technologies from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Luminar Technologies from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAZR

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.