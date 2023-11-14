40 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by Spotlight Asset Group Inc.

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in ASML in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 511.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $654.60 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $606.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $662.09. The firm has a market cap of $258.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $529.01 and a 1 year high of $771.98.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.5337 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

ASML has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

