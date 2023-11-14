Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 813 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EBAY. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,114,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 11,074.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,567,680 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $113,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,701 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in eBay by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,038,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,131,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,766 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 153.5% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,512,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $155,869,000 after buying an additional 2,127,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 4,660.5% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873,363 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $83,690,000 after buying an additional 1,834,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total value of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,174,737.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $51,149.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,728 shares in the company, valued at $941,039.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $213,394.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,174,737.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $38.73 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.17 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.76%.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

