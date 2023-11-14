Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,420 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $29,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at $195,343,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 98,060.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,167,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163,636 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 9.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 34,072,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065,517 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,242,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,986,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,760 shares during the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on BKR shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.56.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $34.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.45. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 9.94%. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.19%.

Insider Activity at Baker Hughes

In related news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $351,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,400. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Further Reading

