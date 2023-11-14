Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.
Viper Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Viper Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.81.
Several analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
