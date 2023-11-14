Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Increases Dividend to $0.57 Per Share

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.57 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, November 24th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. This is a boost from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Viper Energy Partners has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.3% per year over the last three years. Viper Energy Partners has a payout ratio of 54.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Viper Energy Partners to earn $2.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 52.2%.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. Viper Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $24.48 and a 52 week high of $34.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.81.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.64. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 7.35%. The firm had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viper Energy Partners will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on VNOM shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 88.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,397,000 after buying an additional 69,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 17.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 36.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,308 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 22.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 191,522 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 34,839 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

