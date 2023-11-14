Ark Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $265.12 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $1.50 or 0.00004111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $265.12 million and $89.01 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002371 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001935 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002008 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003045 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 176,905,888 coins and its circulating supply is 176,905,772 coins. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

