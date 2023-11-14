Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

Coterra Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Coterra Energy to earn $2.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. Coterra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Raymond James upgraded Coterra Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total value of $1,858,445.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,152,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,808,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coterra Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

