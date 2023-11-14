Shell plc (SHEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on December 20th

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.662 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.

Shell has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shell to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. Shell has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20.

Institutional Trading of Shell

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 57,981 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 1.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 6,248 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 7.9% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Shell

About Shell

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.