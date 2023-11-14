Shell plc (SHEL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on December 20th

Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.662 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th.
Shell has a payout ratio of 31.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Shell to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.
Shell Stock Performance
NYSE:SHEL opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. Shell has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.20.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,806.20.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.
