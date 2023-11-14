SALT (SALT) Market Cap Hits $3.66 Million

SALT (SALT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. SALT has a total market cap of $3.66 million and approximately $20,600.94 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can now be purchased for $0.0305 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SALT has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00006487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00016743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,449.87 or 0.99989608 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT is a token. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SALT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03093261 USD and is down -2.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $20,953.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.