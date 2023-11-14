Aion (AION) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

Aion (AION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. In the last week, Aion has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Aion coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $919.19 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.32 or 0.00143535 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00040676 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00024968 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008239 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002703 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.