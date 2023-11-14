Avalanche Trading Up 33.6% This Week (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Avalanche has a market cap of $6.04 billion and $761.18 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 33.6% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $16.99 or 0.00046600 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00024939 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00012073 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004265 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 432,822,690 coins and its circulating supply is 355,446,510 coins. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

