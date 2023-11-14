Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $69.25 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $66.67 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

