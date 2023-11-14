Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Takes $54,000 Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Mitek Systems by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Mitek Systems by 536.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,738 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 66.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,954 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Friday, September 15th.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MITK stock opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The company has a market cap of $475.50 million, a P/E ratio of 57.95 and a beta of 0.94. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $13.98.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $45.31 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

