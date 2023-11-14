Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,004 The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,004 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,595,000 after buying an additional 54,121 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 21.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on TD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $96.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.71.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $59.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $107.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $54.69 and a twelve month high of $70.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 15.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were paid a $0.725 dividend. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

