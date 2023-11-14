Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Lowers Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,712 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $91,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the second quarter worth about $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.4 %

F opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.53.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

