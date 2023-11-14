Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 41,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $217.33 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $187.38 and a one year high of $228.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.82. The company has a market capitalization of $306.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.