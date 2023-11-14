Spotlight Asset Group Inc. Invests $77,000 in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,865 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 138,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,385 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 925,894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 113,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the 2nd quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 96.2% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 131,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 64,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.33.

MGIC Investment Price Performance

MTG opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $18.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 61.88% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The company had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. MGIC Investment’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

